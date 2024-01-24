Garrett (fibula) is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Garrett had surgery in late August to repair a fractured left fibula and also underwent a minor operation on his ankle. Zuckerman writes that while there's a chance the 28-year-old could be recovered in time for Opening Day, the Nationals are "more likely to take the cautious route" and slow-play Garrett's rehab. When healthy, Garrett is in line for regular at-bats against left-handed pitching and perhaps more than that, so if he does indeed need a stint on the injured list it would open up some starts for others.