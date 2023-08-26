The Nationals transferred Garrett (lower leg) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Garrett had to be carted off the field Wednesday after fracturing his fibula while attempting to make a catch at the wall. His move to the 60-day IL will officially put an end to Garrett's season, and Jacob Young will come up from Triple-A Rochester to fill the open 40-man roster spot. Garrett finishes 2023 with a .269/.343/.457 slash line alongside nine home runs and 40 RBI across 268 plate appearances.