Garrett (ankle) went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts Wednesday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Rochester.

Garrett shifted his rehab assignment to Syracuse after going 7-for-26 (.269 average) with seven walks, two RBI, two runs and one stolen base over his eight-game stint with Double-A Harrisburg. The 28-year-old made six of his eight starts with Harrisburg in left field, so he should be an option for the Nationals at DH or in the corner outfield when he ultimately returns from the 10-day injured list. Garrett produced an .800 OPS over 268 plate appearances with Washington in 2023 before undergoing season-ending reconstructive surgery on his left ankle last August.