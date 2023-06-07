Garrett went 1-for-2 with a grand slam in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Though Garrett had been making most of his appearances as a pinch hitter lately, he received the start in left Tuesday and left his mark on the contest early, giving the Nationals a 4-1 lead in the first by hitting a grand slam off Tommy Henry. The long ball was Garrett's second of the season, but his first since April 8. He has struggled to earn a steady role in Washington's outfield when the group is at full health but has benefitted from injuries to Corey Dickerson, and more recently Victor Robles (back).