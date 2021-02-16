McFarland signed a minor-league contract with Washington on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
McFarland has struck out fewer than 15 percent of opposing batters in each of the last seven seasons, but he's managed a perfectly respectable 4.05 ERA thanks in large part due to a 63.8 percent groundball rate. His ERA came in at 4.35 last season, a number which would likely earn him a middle-relief role, though he struck out just 9.8 percent of opposing batters, which may be approaching the lower bound for what a big-league pitcher can do while still having some degree of success.