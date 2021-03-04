Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Thursday that Rainey is dealing with a minor muscle strain near his right collarbone and has yet to resume mound work, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Rainey ended the 2020 campaign on the shelf with a right flexor strain, but the 28-year-old has been bothered by a different injury since reporting to spring training a couple weeks ago. According to Martinez, Rainey was shut down for a few days to begin camp, but he's since been cleared for long toss from 90 feet. Based on where Rainey currently stands in his recovery, Martinez believes that the right-hander is still on pace to make about six or seven appearances this spring, which would put him on track to be ready for Opening Day.