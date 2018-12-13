Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Dished to Nationals
Rainey was traded from the Reds to the Nationals on Wednesday in exchange for Tanner Roark.
Rainey made his major-league debut in 2018, though he struggled in his small sample, allowing 19 runs while posting a 7:12 K:BB in seven innings of relief. The 25-year-old fared much better in his first taste of Triple-A, notching a 2.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 65:35 K:BB across 51 innings with Louisville. Rainey has the makings of a future high-leverage arm with a fastball that can touch triple digits, but he'll need to improve his control if he's to reach that ceiling.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst