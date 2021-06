Rainey (1-2) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one in 0.2 innings, earning the win in Wednesday's 13-12 win over the Phillies.

The righty also had a blown save by letting both inherited runners score in the eighth inning. With the two outs, Rainey lowered his ERA to a still-alarming 7.54, though seven of his last eight appearances have been scoreless and he remains the second most-trusted option in the Nationals' bullpen while Daniel Hudson (elbow) is out.