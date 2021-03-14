Rainey (collarbone) tossed a live batting practice session Sunday, Pete Kerzel of MASNSports.com reports.
After experiencing no issues with his collarbone coming out of his bullpen sessions in recent days, Rainey was cleared to take the next step forward in the recovery process by facing hitters. The Nationals have yet to pinpoint a target date for Rainey to make his Grapefruit League debut, but his activity Sunday is certainly a step in the right direction. Rainey was arguably the Nationals' top reliever in 2020, finishing the abbreviated campaign with a 2.66 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 20.1 innings.
