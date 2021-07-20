Rainey (lower leg) tossed a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
According to Dougherty, Rainey was throwing from a distance shorter than the standard 60 feet to home plate, so he has yet to complete a traditional bullpen session since landing on the injured list in late June with a stress reaction in his right tibia. That said, the Nationals believe Rainey is ahead of schedule in his recovery from the injury. A firmer target date for Rainey's return from the IL should emerge once he's facing hitters in live batting practice, but based on where he currently stands in his throwing program, he'll be hard pressed to make it back before the end of July.