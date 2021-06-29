The Nationals placed Rainey on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a stress reaction in his right tibia, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The righty felt discomfort in that right leg, his push-off leg, while pitching Sunday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports. Despite having a hefty 6.93 ERA on the season, Rainey has held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 10 appearances and has been one of the Nationals most trusted late-inning relievers. Wander Suero and Austin Voth are likely to earn more high-leverage opportunities during Rainey's absence, the length of which is unclear at this time.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Earns win despite rough outing•
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Notches first save•
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Throws extended bullpen•
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Returns to Nats•
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Lands on COVID IL•