The Nationals placed Rainey on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a stress reaction in his right tibia, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The righty felt discomfort in that right leg, his push-off leg, while pitching Sunday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports. Despite having a hefty 6.93 ERA on the season, Rainey has held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 10 appearances and has been one of the Nationals most trusted late-inning relievers. Wander Suero and Austin Voth are likely to earn more high-leverage opportunities during Rainey's absence, the length of which is unclear at this time.