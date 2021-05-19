Rainey was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Erik Fedde was also placed on the specialized injured list, with one player having tested positive for the virus while the other is out for contract tracing, though it's unclear which issue each player is dealing with. Regardless, Fedde and Rainey will be sidelined until they clear the league's COVID-19 protocols.
