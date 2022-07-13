The Nationals placed Rainey on the 60-day injured list Wednesday due to a UCL sprain of his right elbow.

Washington hadn't disclosed that Rainey was dealing with any injury before the closer landed on the IL prior to the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with Seattle. Given the nature of his injury along with the fact that he was shuttled to the 60-day IL rather than the 15-day IL, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com speculates that Rainey will require season-ending surgery. Whether it's Tommy John surgery or a different type of elbow procedure will determine Rainey's recovery timeline, but fantasy managers in redraft leagues can feel comfortable moving on from the 29-year-old right-hander. He recorded 12 saves and turned in a 3.30 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 30 innings out of the bullpen this season.