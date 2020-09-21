Manager Dave Martinez said Monday that Rainey (forearm) is "probably" finished for the regular season, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Rainey was placed on the 10-day injured list Sept. 15, and he should remain sidelined for the rest of the regular season. The right-hander pitched well during the abbreviated 2020 season prior to his injury as he recorded a 2.66 ERA and 0.74 WHIP over 20.1 innings.
