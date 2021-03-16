Rainey (collarbone) could pitch in a game this weekend, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
He will throw another simulated game Thursday, and if that goes well, Rainey will pitch in an exhibition game this weekend. He still has time to get ready for Opening Day if he can avoid setbacks.
