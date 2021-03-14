Rainey (collarbone) continues to throw bullpen sessions, and the Nationals have no timetable for his readiness to pitch in Grapefruit League games, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander is dealing with what manager Dave Martinez called a "minor" muscle strain along his right collarbone, but the team is taking no chances with Rainey and has limited him to bullpen sessions so far in camp. With Daniel Hudson and Will Harris available to handle setup duties in front of closer Brad Hand, the goal will likely be to make sure Rainey is healthy for the season rather than pushing him to get ready for Opening Day, but if he makes good progress over the next week the 28-year-old might still be able to avoid an IL stint to begin the campaign,