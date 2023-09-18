Rainey (elbow) could join the Nationals' bullpen before the end of the regular season, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is in the final stages of his recovery from last year's Tommy John surgery, and he's expected to throw a couple bullpen sessions this week during Washington's final homestand of the season before a decision is made on whether to activate him from the 60-day IL. "I know [pitching coach Jim] Hickey wants to see him throw up here and then see where he's at, and then we'll go from there," manager Dave Martinez said Friday. "I don't want to shut him down, I want him to continue pitching. There could be a chance that he comes up here, pitches one or two games. We'll see when that day comes." Rainey recorded 12 saves in 2022 before landing on the injured list in July, and he figures to be part of the Nats' high-leverage mix in 2024.