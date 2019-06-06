Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Notches first career hold
Rainey gave up a hit and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning Wednesday to record his first hold of the season in a win over the White Sox.
He entered the game in the sixth inning after Anibal Sanchez has served up a solo homer to Yoan Moncada and got the job done, fanning Eloy Jimenez to end the frame and keep the Nats' 2-1 lead intact. Rainey's been sharp since his promotion, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB through eight innings, but as yet he isn't seeing many high-leverage opportunities. Given the shape of the team's setup crew in front of closer Sean Doolittle, though, that could change quickly if he continues shutting down the opposition.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...