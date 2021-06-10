Rainey was credited with the save Wednesday against the Rays, completing a scoreless inning during which he walked one and struck out two.

Usual closer Brad Hand was brought in with the score tied in the ninth inning, and he kept Tampa Bay off the board to push the game into extra innings. Each team scored a pair of runs in the 10th, and the Nationals put up two more in their half of the 11th frame. Rainey was then summoned to protect the lead, and he succeeded on the strength of two strikeouts and a groundout. The save was a bright spot in an otherwise difficult season for the right-hander, who has posted a 9.35 ERA and 24:15 K:BB across 17.1 innings.