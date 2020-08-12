Rainey struck out two over 1.2 perfect innings Tuesday to record his fourth hold of the season in a 2-1 win over the Mets.

With Sean Doolittle struggling to begin the year and Will Harris (groin) out since late July, Rainey has stepped up and emerged as a dependable high-leverage arm for manager Dave Martinez. Through eight appearances and 8.1 innings, Rainey has a win to go along with his holds, and his 1.08 ERA, 0.36 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB are all elite. The 27-year-old won't maintain a .000 BABIP forever -- the only hit he allowed was a solo homer, accounting for the only run against him so far -- but Rainey has become a fantasy asset in formats that value holds.