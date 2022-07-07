Rainey tossed a perfect ninth inning while striking out two on his way to a save in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Phillies.

Rainey made quick work of the Phillies in the bottom of the ninth frame, retiring them in order while striking out two on his way to his 12th save of the year. The closer produced a scoreless outing after he had allowed three runs over two frames in his last two appearances, including a blown save against Miami on Sunday. Rainey has now converted 12 of 16 save opportunities this season and owns a 3.54 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 36 punchouts over 28 innings in 28 appearances in 2022.