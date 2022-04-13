Rainey gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to record his second save of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.

The right-hander did give up a two-out single to Austin Riley to make things interesting, but Rainey is two-for-two in save chances to begin the season. As long as he keeps getting the job done, Nationals manager Dave Martinez will keep turning to him in the ninth, but Rainey still has a little more work to do before he can be considered the team's true closer.