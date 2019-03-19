Rainey was optioned to Triple-A Fresno Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Rainey was acquired by the Nationals in exchange for Tanner Roark this offseason. Known as a hard-thrower who lacks control of his pitches, Rainey struggled this spring allowing seven earned runs and three walks in 4.2 innings of work.

