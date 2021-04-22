Rainey struck out the side and gave up one hit in a scoreless seventh inning during Wednesday's win over the Cardinals, recording his third hold of the season.

The right-hander has had a shaky start to the season and has an 8.53 ERA and 1.74 WHIP through 6.1 innings, but Rainey appeared to regain his 2020 form Wednesday as he fanned Matt Carpenter, Justin Williams and Austin Dean, all on sliders. Rainey is still a key set-up arm for the Nats for now, but if he can't find some consistency he could be bumped down to lower-leverage spots once the rest of the bullpen gets healthier.