Rainey (1-0) walked one in a scoreless inning of relief to record the win Saturday against the Yankees.

Stephen Strasburg (hand) was a late scratch for this one, and as a result Erick Fedde was pressed into duty in the rotation. Fedde was able to give the Nats four solid innings, and Rainey was the first reliever out of the 'pen afterwards -- and thus the beneficiary of the 5-2 lead he inherited. Rainey was expected to push for a setup job this season rather than work in scenarios such as the one he faced Saturday, but bullpen roles could be very inconsistent all over the league during a chaotic 2020 campaign.