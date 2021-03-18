Rainey (collarbone) threw 22 pitches in a simulated game Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Rainey has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut this spring as he works through a muscle strain near his right collarbone. He continues to progress in his recovery, however, and should still have time to make the Opening Day roster. He flashed high-leverage upside last year, striking out an incredible 42.7 percent of opposing batters en route to a 2.66 ERA, making him one of the top candidates for saves should Brad Hand struggle or get injured.