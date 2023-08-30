Rainey (elbow) has been transferred to Triple-A Rochester to continue his rehab assignment, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Rainey has allowed two runs with a 5:2 K:BB over 4.1 innings in his first five rehab appearances, which includes three scoreless outings in his last stop with Double-A Harrisburg. He has not yet pitched on back-to-back days, something he'll need to show he can do before making his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery.