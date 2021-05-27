Rainey was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Rainey felt good after throwing an extended bullpen session Wednesday, and he'll be available for Thursday's matchup against Cincinnati. The right-hander posted a 7.30 ERA and 1.95 WHIP in 12.1 innings across 16 relief appearances to begin the year.
