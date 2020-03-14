Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Remains in middle-relief mix
Rainey has posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 3:3 K:BB through 5.1 spring innings.
While the right-hander hasn't been dominant, he also has yet to allow a home run this spring, an encouraging note after he surrendered 10 long balls in his first 55.1 big-league innings over the last two years. Rainey is expected to open the regular season in middle relief for the Nats, but his high-90s fastball and sharp slider could allow him to work his way into a late-inning role if his command takes a step forward.
