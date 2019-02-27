Rainey allowed four runs on four hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning during Tuesday's spring loss to the Cardinals.

Rainey was acquired from the Reds for Tanner Roark in December and his first unofficial outing in a Nationals uniform was forgettable. The hard-throwing right-hander has historically struggled with walks (6.2 BB/9 at Triple-A Louisville in 2018), but that was of no concern Tuesday as he fooled no one and threw 12 total pitches to the seven batters faced.