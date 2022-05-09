Rainey (0-1) blew the save and took the loss after allowing three runs on three hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning in a 5-4 defeat Sunday against the Angels.

Rainey entered the game with a two-run lead and struck out the first batter he faced. After a walk and a single, he punched out Mike Trout. Shohei Ohtani then smacked a two-run double off the wall to tie it and was plated on a walk-off single by Anthony Rendon. Rainey had been excellent in his first eight appearances, converting all three of his save opportunities and holding opponents scoreless. The 29-year-old is the lone National to record a save and his status as closer should not change despite this hiccup.