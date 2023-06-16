Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Rainey (elbow) threw a 45-pitch bullpen session Friday without issue, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Martinez suggested that Rainey might get into minor-league games around early-to-mid July, which would be a little less than 12 months removed from his Tommy John surgery in early August 2022. He's made swift progress and could perhaps factor into the saves mix in Washington by the end of the year, assuming a number of bullpen pieces are unloaded ahead of the trade deadline.