Rainey (COVID-19 protocols) threw an extended bullpen session Wednesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Rainey had been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 19, but he was cleared to return to the team's clubhouse Tuesday. Manager Dave Martinez said that Rainey will be reinstated from the injured list Thursday if the right-hander continues to feel good following his throwing session.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Returns to Nats•
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Lands on COVID IL•
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Picks up third hold•
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Loses second game of doubleheader•
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Making spring debut Sunday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Pitches in simulated game•