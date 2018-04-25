Nationals' Tanner Roark: Allows four runs in loss

Roark (1-2) gave up four runs on six hits in Tuesday's loss to the Giants, striking out four and walking two.

Roark threw a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the first inning to allow the first run. The subsequent runs came from home runs by Brandon Belt and Mac Williamson. Roark is coming off two consecutive quality starts, and Tuesday's outing wasn't that far off, he just got beat by the long ball. Roark still has a stellar .182 batting average against to go along with a 3.77 ERA and 1.00 WHIP. His next scheduled start is a matchup at home against the Pirates.