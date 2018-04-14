Nationals' Tanner Roark: Allows one earned run against Rockies

Roark allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in the loss to the Rockies on Friday, striking out three while walking one.

Roark threw a quality start, but was delivered the loss by a Carlos Gonzalez home run in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the sixth (also by Gonzalez). This was a better outing than his last one against the Mets, in which he walked four and gave up five runs in five innings. Unfortunately, the Nationals' offense couldn't put much together against the Rockies. Roark is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2017, where he posted career-worsts in ERA (4.67) and WHIP (1.33). His next start should be a rematch against the Mets.