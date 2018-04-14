Nationals' Tanner Roark: Allows one earned run against Rockies
Roark allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in the loss to the Rockies on Friday, striking out three while walking one.
Roark threw a quality start, but was delivered the loss by a Carlos Gonzalez home run in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the sixth (also by Gonzalez). This was a better outing than his last one against the Mets, in which he walked four and gave up five runs in five innings. Unfortunately, the Nationals' offense couldn't put much together against the Rockies. Roark is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2017, where he posted career-worsts in ERA (4.67) and WHIP (1.33). His next start should be a rematch against the Mets.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Strikes out nine in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Twirls gem in win over Braves•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: First start to come Monday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: To make one more tune-up start•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Not sharp Saturday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Mechanical tweaks proving effective so far•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...