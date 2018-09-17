Nationals' Tanner Roark: Allows two runs in win over Braves
Roark (9-15) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across 5.1 innings Sunday to earn the win over the Braves. He struck out three.
Roark struggled to throw strikes at times, but he kept baserunners in check for the most part and was only scored upon via a solo home run in the fourth inning. Luckily, he was already staked to a sizable lead at that time and earned the win despite some shaky moments from the bullpen late in the game. This was a respectable bounce-back performance from Roark, who had allowed 15 earned runs across 15.2 innings over his last three starts. He'll next take the ball this weekend against the Mets.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Lasts only 4.2 innings•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Start pushed back to Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tagged for six runs in loss•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Serves up three homers in loss•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tough-luck loser against Mets•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Rain-shortened start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...