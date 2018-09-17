Nationals' Tanner Roark: Allows two runs in win over Braves

Roark (9-15) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across 5.1 innings Sunday to earn the win over the Braves. He struck out three.

Roark struggled to throw strikes at times, but he kept baserunners in check for the most part and was only scored upon via a solo home run in the fourth inning. Luckily, he was already staked to a sizable lead at that time and earned the win despite some shaky moments from the bullpen late in the game. This was a respectable bounce-back performance from Roark, who had allowed 15 earned runs across 15.2 innings over his last three starts. He'll next take the ball this weekend against the Mets.