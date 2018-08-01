Nationals' Tanner Roark: Another strong performance Tuesday
Roark (5-12) earned the win against the Mets on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits across seven innings. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
The Nationals staked Roark seven runs during the first inning -- and a ridiculous 25 runs for the game -- to secure the win for the right-hander, but he tossed another gem regardless. The lone blemish of the evening came in the form of a Jeff McNeil solo home run during the seventh inning. The 31-year-old has a 4.37 ERA and 1.30 WHIP but has allowed one run over his last 15 innings, and will aim to continue that performance against the Reds on Sunday.
