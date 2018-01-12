Nationals' Tanner Roark: Avoids arbitration with Nationals
Roark agreed to a one-year, $6.475 million deal with the Nationals on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
He receives a raise over the $4.315 million he made in his age-30 season. Roark is coming off his worst MLB season in which he logged a 4.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 166 strikeouts in 181.1 innings. Positive regression should be forthcoming, but he is still more of a back-of-the-rotation arm to fill a final spot on a fantasy staff.
