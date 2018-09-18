Nationals' Tanner Roark: Away from team for birth of child
Roark didn't travel with the Nationals to Miami to be with his family as they await the birth of his third child, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The Nats didn't need to place him on paternity leave due to expanded September rosters, and Roark's next scheduled start doesn't come around until Saturday so he likely won't miss a turn. If he hasn't rejoined the club by the end of the week, though, expect the club to reshuffle its rotation to accommodate him. Roark has a disappointing 4.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 146:50 K:BB through 30 starts and 180.1 innings this season.
