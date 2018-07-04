Nationals' Tanner Roark: Blasted by Boston

Roark (3-10) allowed nine runs on 10 hits across seven innings to earn the loss against the Red Sox on Tuesday. He struck out four and walked two.

Roark gave up three-run home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Eduardo Nunez en route to his worst outing of the season, although he did settled down enough to eat a few innings for the Nationals bullpen. The 31-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 88:38 K:BB over 105.2 innings this season, and is next slated to take the mound Sunday against the Marlins.