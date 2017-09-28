Nationals' Tanner Roark: Can't find plate Wednesday
Roark (13-11) took the loss against the Phillies on Wednesday, giving up six runs on seven hits and five walks over 4.2 innings while striking out three.
He threw only 56 of 104 pitches for strikes in a disappointing final start to the regular season, and Roark will head into the playoffs with a 4.59 ERA that is almost two runs higher than last year's mark. He's set to be the No. 4 starter for the Nats in October, giving him plenty of time to rest before he next takes the mound.
