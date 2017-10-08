Nationals' Tanner Roark: Confirmed as Game 4 starter

Manager Dusty Baker announced that Roark will start Tuesday's NLDS Game 4 against the Cubs, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

As expected, the Nationals will proceed with their four-man playoff rotation and send Roark to the mound for a crucial Game 4 against the Cubs. Roark -- who posted a 4.67 ERA during the regular season -- hasn't pitched since Oct. 1. He made one start against the Cubs this season, giving up two runs on five hits and three walks over 6.1 innings in a winning effort.