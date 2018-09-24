Nationals' Tanner Roark: Could miss start Wednesday
Roark may not make his scheduled start Wednesday against the Marlins, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Roark went back to Atlanta to be with his wife and family after the birth of his child a few days ago. While the Nationals are expecting him to return in time to start Wednesday's series finale, the team also has a plan in place should Roark not be able to take the ball. The right-hander has posted a 3.43 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 48:7 K:BB across 11 starts (65.2 innings) since the All-Star break.
