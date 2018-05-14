Nationals' Tanner Roark: Dodges start versus Yankees
Roark will be pushed back two days in the rotation to start Friday's series opener against the Dodgers, the Associated Press reports. He'll thus miss out on a scheduled turn Wednesday against the Yankees, with the Nationals naming Max Scherzer the starter for that contest.
Due to off days Monday and Thursday, the Nationals had the option of resetting their rotation this week and will do just that, allowing Scherzer to slot in for a tougher matchup with the Yankees, who pace the majors with 5.7 runs per game. The change in the pitching schedule amounts to a positive development for Roark's fantay owners, as the righty now draws a more favorable matchup against Los Angeles. Following a four-game sweep at the hands of the lowly Reds over the weekend, the Dodgers now sit at 16-24 for the season and hardly resemble the fearsome offense that ranked fourth in baseball with a 104 team wRC+ in 2017.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Sharp against Diamondbacks•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Fans nine in Saturday's loss•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Gets second win of season against Pirates•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Allows four runs in loss•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Turns in solid outing Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Allows one earned run against Rockies•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...