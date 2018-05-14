Nationals' Tanner Roark: Dodges start versus Yankees

Roark will be pushed back two days in the rotation to start Friday's series opener against the Dodgers, the Associated Press reports. He'll thus miss out on a scheduled turn Wednesday against the Yankees, with the Nationals naming Max Scherzer the starter for that contest.

Due to off days Monday and Thursday, the Nationals had the option of resetting their rotation this week and will do just that, allowing Scherzer to slot in for a tougher matchup with the Yankees, who pace the majors with 5.7 runs per game. The change in the pitching schedule amounts to a positive development for Roark's fantay owners, as the righty now draws a more favorable matchup against Los Angeles. Following a four-game sweep at the hands of the lowly Reds over the weekend, the Dodgers now sit at 16-24 for the season and hardly resemble the fearsome offense that ranked fourth in baseball with a 104 team wRC+ in 2017.