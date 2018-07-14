Nationals' Tanner Roark: Doesn't fare well vs. Mets

Roark (3-12) surrendered four runs on eight hits and two walks while fanning five across five innings Friday as he picked up the loss against the Mets.

Roark was tagged for three runs in the first inning, following by an RBI single in the second by the opposing pitcher. The 31-year-old has had very little success over his past three starts, allowing 17 runs over 16 innings with 14 strikeouts. Roark will head into the All-Star break with a 4.87 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 98:43 K:BB over 114.2 innings.