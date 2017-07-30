Nationals' Tanner Roark: Fans eight in Saturday loss
Roark (8-7) allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out eight over five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rockies.
Roark allowed a pair of runs in both the second and fifth innings, and he left the game with a 4-0 deficit, leading to his seventh loss of the year. He's allowed six earned runs over his last three starts to lower his ERA from 5.27 to 4.83, so he's been an improved, though far from strong, fantasy option. He'll make his next start Saturday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tabbed for Saturday start•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Start postponed by rain Friday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Whiffs 11 in winning effort•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Collects seventh win Sunday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Will be skipped after rainout•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Lasts just three innings in loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...