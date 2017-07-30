Nationals' Tanner Roark: Fans eight in Saturday loss

Roark (8-7) allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out eight over five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rockies.

Roark allowed a pair of runs in both the second and fifth innings, and he left the game with a 4-0 deficit, leading to his seventh loss of the year. He's allowed six earned runs over his last three starts to lower his ERA from 5.27 to 4.83, so he's been an improved, though far from strong, fantasy option. He'll make his next start Saturday against the Cubs.