Nationals' Tanner Roark: Fans nine in Saturday's loss

Roark (2-3) took the loss against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over 6.1 innings while striking out nine.

The right-hander threw 70 of 115 pitches for strikes in recording his fifth quality start in seven trips to the mound this season. Roark will take a 3.65 ERA into his next outing Thursday on the road against the Diamondbacks.