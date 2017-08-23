Nationals' Tanner Roark: Fans seven in Tuesday's win
Roark (10-8) picked up the win against the Astros on Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander fell one out shy of his fourth straight quality start and 13th of the year. Roark has turned his season around since the All-Star break, posting a 3.14 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB in his last 43 innings, and he'll look to continue that momentum Sunday in one game of a home doubleheader against the Mets.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Takes loss against Angels•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Holds Marlins to two runs through six•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Picks up ninth win Friday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Fans eight in Saturday loss•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tabbed for Saturday start•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Start postponed by rain Friday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...