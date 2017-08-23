Nationals' Tanner Roark: Fans seven in Tuesday's win

Roark (10-8) picked up the win against the Astros on Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander fell one out shy of his fourth straight quality start and 13th of the year. Roark has turned his season around since the All-Star break, posting a 3.14 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB in his last 43 innings, and he'll look to continue that momentum Sunday in one game of a home doubleheader against the Mets.