Nationals' Tanner Roark: First start to come Monday

Roark will start the fourth game of the season for the Nationals on Monday, beginning a three-game road series in Atlanta.

Thursday's rainout bumps Max Scherzer back a day, but otherwise doesn't affect the Nats' rotation. Roark is coming off a disappointing overall 2017, but he did post a career-best 8.2 K/9 and if he can solve the occasional lapses in command that have plagued him the last couple of seasons, a rebound campaign is entirely possible.