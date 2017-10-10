Nationals' Tanner Roark: Game 4 start postponed
Roark's scheduled start against the Cubs in Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday was postponed due to rain, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The Nationals still haven't announced who will start Wednesday's rescheduled contest, but they'll likely skip Roark and give the ball to Stephen Strasburg, who will be on normal rest. If this is the case, Roark should be available in relief for the remainder of the series.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Confirmed as Game 4 starter•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Can't find plate Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Takes loss against Braves•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Fans seven for 13th win•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Improves to 12-9•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Comes up short in Friday's pitchers' duel•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...