Nationals' Tanner Roark: Game 4 start postponed

Roark's scheduled start against the Cubs in Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday was postponed due to rain, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The Nationals still haven't announced who will start Wednesday's rescheduled contest, but they'll likely skip Roark and give the ball to Stephen Strasburg, who will be on normal rest. If this is the case, Roark should be available in relief for the remainder of the series.